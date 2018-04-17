Taxpayers who failed to submit returns are being prosecuted in a crackdown led by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

SARS said on Monday that there had‚ over the years‚ been an “unacceptable increase in the non-submission of returns across all tax types” including PAYE‚ VAT‚ corporate income and personal income tax.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said recently that SARS had collected R1.216-trillion for 2017-18 which was slightly less than what was targeted for collection.

SARS said the crackdown was a new initiative aimed at prosecuting “non-compliant taxpayers‚ including prominent South Africans‚ who have failed to submit returns. Taxpayers who are found guilty will end up with a criminal record."