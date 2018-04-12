In an urgent Pretoria High Court application that could blow the shadowy world of the State Security Agency wide open to public scrutiny‚ Dintwe has revealed how Fraser seemingly grew more and more desperate in his efforts to stop the Inspector-General from doing his job by investigating the claims contained in “The President’s Keeper”.

This culminated in Fraser terminating Dintwe’s security clearance‚ allegedly on the grounds that he was a “threat to security”because he possessed “classified” documents. Dintwe says this argument is “irrational and unreasonable”.

“The Director General claims that my security clearance is being revoked because I am a threat to security. The reason why it is alleged that I am a threat to security is because I am supposedly in possession of classified information. By definition‚ my role is to be in possession of classified information. It is impossible for me to exercise my responsibilities unless I have access to all types of information‚ classified or not. The Director General cannot control the manner in which I exercise my functions by determining the classified nature of the information accessible to me.”

Dintwe wants the High Court to grant him an interdict that will stop Fraser from revoking his security clearance‚ which is obviously vital to him being able to exercise his civilian oversight role over the SSA.

“The facts illustrate gross abuse of public office in order to achieve improper ends. I have shown above that‚ to his knowledge‚ the Director General is the subject of investigation. He obviously knows that if he can revoke my security clearance‚ I will have no entitlement to access the necessary information. Therefore‚ the Director General is in effect attempting to block an investigation into himself.”