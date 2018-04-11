“In a desperate attempt to bring an end to my investigation into the allegations against him‚ the Director-General has sought to revoke my security clearance. There is no lawful reason or basis for the revocation of my security clearance. The only purpose for revoking my security clearance is to prevent me from investigating the Director-General (him). This is obviously unlawful and an attack on my office and the Constitution‚” said Dintwe.

“Furthermore‚ state resources are used by the Director-General to undermine my office and prevent investigation against him.

“The Director-General went further than that and ‘suspended’ me although he does not have any authority to do so. He wrote to me informing me that I cannot have access to any intelligence as well any intelligence premises including my own office‚ the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence. Although the latest acts of the Director-General are ultra vires‚ they have grievously hampered my ability to discharge my constitutional mandate.

“Given the brazen and unlawful actions by the Director-General‚ I have made an urgent application to the High Court for an order setting aside the revocation of my security clearance and an interdict against the Director-General from interfering with my functions. I have also asked the Court to order the Director-General to co-operate in respect of my investigations‚ including the investigations regarding complaints against him.

“I have furthermore asked the Court to put in place measures to ensure my personal security. Arbitrary acts of the Director-General including withholding the resources have constantly brought about security challenges and this cannot be left unattended.”