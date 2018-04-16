Grave diggers worked magic on Winnie burial site

For grave digger *Wiseman who spent six days with his colleagues preparing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's grave at the Fourways Memorial Park, the job was by far his most difficult.

"I have not rested well this week. We had to make sure that everything is in order as a prominent person was going to be buried at this cemetery and we were briefed that the world would be watching the funeral," said the elderly man.

"We understand why we have to work this hard.

"Winnie was the wife of uTata [Nelson Mandela] and everybody loved him so we cannot afford to have guests walking through the gravesite pathways and getting hooked by trees," he chuckled.