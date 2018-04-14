Winnie Madikzela-Mandela’s final voyage

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s rain-soaked coffin is leaving the Orlando Stadium in Soweto and is now headed for the Fourways Memorial Park in Randburg.

The rain had started to gather while Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa‚ president of the South African Council of Churches and presiding bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa‚ delivered his sermon. He had to cut it short when the clouds broke and thunder clapped‚ perhaps a signal for him to close the proceedings.

Representatives of the defence force led the procession as pall bearers carried Madikizela-Mandela’s coffin from the stadium.