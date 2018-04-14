Winnie Madikzela-Mandela’s final voyage
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s rain-soaked coffin is leaving the Orlando Stadium in Soweto and is now headed for the Fourways Memorial Park in Randburg.
The rain had started to gather while Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa‚ president of the South African Council of Churches and presiding bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa‚ delivered his sermon. He had to cut it short when the clouds broke and thunder clapped‚ perhaps a signal for him to close the proceedings.
Representatives of the defence force led the procession as pall bearers carried Madikizela-Mandela’s coffin from the stadium.
Parts of the crowd sang “Hamba kahle‚ Mkhonto weSizwe” (go well‚ spear of the nation) while sections sang praise songs in her honour. Thunder rumbled and the crowds tried to find cover. The stadium had been packed to capacity.
With fists raised in the air‚ the crowd gave a glorious farewell to Madikizela-Mandela.
Only her family‚ a few political leaders and selected dignitaries will attend her burial.
Thousands gather at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on April 14 2018 to remember and pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.