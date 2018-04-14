South Africa

Winnie Madikzela-Mandela’s final voyage

By Naledi Shange - 14 April 2018 - 15:49
The coffin of late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
The coffin of late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Image: RANJENI MUNUSAMY

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s rain-soaked coffin is leaving the Orlando Stadium in Soweto and is now headed for the Fourways Memorial Park in Randburg.

The rain had started to gather while Bishop Ziphozihle Siwa‚ president of the South African Council of Churches and presiding bishop of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa‚ delivered his sermon. He had to cut it short when the clouds broke and thunder clapped‚ perhaps a signal for him to close the proceedings.

Representatives of the defence force led the procession as pall bearers carried Madikizela-Mandela’s coffin from the stadium.

Clouds begin to gather over Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Clouds begin to gather over Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: PENWELL DLAMINI

Parts of the crowd sang “Hamba kahle‚ Mkhonto weSizwe” (go well‚ spear of the nation) while sections sang praise songs in her honour. Thunder rumbled and the crowds tried to find cover. The stadium had been packed to capacity.

With fists raised in the air‚ the crowd gave a glorious farewell to Madikizela-Mandela.

Only her family‚ a few political leaders and selected dignitaries will attend her burial. 

Thousands gather at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on April 14 2018 to remember and pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive.

'Praising her now shows what hypocrites you are' - Zenani takes aim at those who vilified Winnie

The late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter Zenani did not mince her words as she spoke during her mother's funeral's service at ...
News
4 hours ago

Mama Winnie was simply unbreakable: Prof Sipho Seepe

Political analyst Sipho Seepe says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela defeated efforts to pull her down.
News
8 hours ago

Loud cheers for Malema at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela funeral

EFF leader Julius Malema recognised former presidents but excluded Jacob Zuma from his salutations during the funeral service of Winnie ...
News
4 hours ago

Zuma gets mixed reactions at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela funeral service

Loud cheers and boos filled the Orlando stadium when former President Jacob Zuma arrived for the funeral service of the late Winnie ...
News
6 hours ago

Grandson and great-granddaughter pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a woman who dared to survive and that’s what made her the hero she became.
News
5 hours ago

PHOTOS| The funeral service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The funeral service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is currently underway at the Orlando stadium in Soweto.
News
6 hours ago

'Long live the spirit of Winnie Mandela‚ long live'

It was a jovial mood in the buses shuttling mourners to Winnie Madikizela's funeral at Orlando stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
News
7 hours ago

Mourners gather at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home

It is a quiet morning in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ early on Saturday morning as the nation prepares to bid its last respects to Winnie.
News
8 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We have not forgotten’: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters pay tribute to ...
Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
X