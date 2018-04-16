Pitso aims to wrap up the league early

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane feels quietly optimistic that his ducks are in a row for the Brazilians to capture the league and cup double in a month's time.

Sundowns have a comfortable lead in the Premiership race with 52 points after 26 games with a game in hand over the chasers.

The Brazilians easily dispatched defending champions Bidvest Wits 2-0 in an emphatic victory at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend.

The seven-time league champions will host Golden Arrows in the league match at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm) before travelling to Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Sunday.

"Hopefully we can wrap it [league title] up early so that we can rest the important players," Mosimane said. "We believe we will go to the final, it's not easy in Maritzburg."

The former Bafana Bafana mentor called for cool heads after their resounding victory over Wits.

"I can see that people are happy, but we need to calm down. Hopefully we can decide it earlier.

"Mathematically we need seven points. We need to put pressure on Orlando Pirates."

Star striker Percy Tau played a hand in both goals as he moved up to 13 assists and remains joint top scorer with 11 goals in the league with Polokwane City's Rodney Ramagalela.

"I am so happy that Percy is still leading with the goals. We have never had a top goal scorer since I have been here because all our goals are spread around. He shows he is a professional and plays for the team."

With second-placed Pirates still to face Wits later in the month, Mosimane added: "Do you think Wits will lose the next game? Three in a row, it won't be easy. All I know is that it's going to be an interesting game."