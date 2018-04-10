Pick n Pay says it never stored food with dead people

A food storage facility in a building which also houses a mortuary had been cleared and emptied by yesterday.

Pick n Pay in Rayton, east of Pretoria, has denied it was its food, and said the goods belonged to a nearby filling station.

"No goods stored in this building belong, or have ever belonged, to Pick n Pay. Items stored in this building belong to the garage shop close to the building," Pick n Pay spokesman Tamra Veley said.

Sowetan established that the storeroom was cleared after the newspaper sent questions about its existence on Friday.