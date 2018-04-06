South Africa

Zuma trial: Done in 20 minutes

By Staff Reporter - 06 April 2018 - 10:04
Former President Jacob Zuma leaves the court room at the Durban High Court after his case was postponed till the June 8.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A grim-faced Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday to answer to 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

His first appearance was over within 20 minutes as the case was postponed to June 8.

The Zuma legal team confirmed he will “challenge legitimacy of decision to prosecute him”.

The charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company‚ Thint‚ from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

Former President Jacob Zuma had his first court appearance in the Durban High Court on April 6 2018, for a case laid against him by the state for corruption charges. Judge Themba Sishi has postpon...

