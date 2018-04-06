Survivors tell of bus petrol attack horror

"I realised that my life was in danger and had to think fast to get out. That's when I broke the window in order to get out of the bus," Matsepane said.

He said he did not understand why the villagers had vented their anger at them.

Kgoete, 54, who sustained injuries on the head, shoulder and hip, said: "The sounds of people screaming to get assistance is still ringing in my mind. The fire was too huge and I was forced to use my feet to kick the window in order to escape it."

Manyisa said: "I feel bad for the colleagues who lost their lives. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

Mantashe described the horrific killing of six miners as disaster and anarchy.

Speaking during the visit with various stakeholders, Mantashe said the suspects' intention with their petrol bomb attack was to kill all 50 mineworkers on the bus on Monday night.

"We call on the police to dig deeper in this case. We want to know who is the brain behind the attack and that person must be arrested," he said.