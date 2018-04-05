Five held for petrol bomb attack

Police yesterday arrested five people in connection with the deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying a group of mineworkers in Burgersfort, Limpopo, on Monday night.

The attack resulted in six peope being burned beyond recognition, while dozens suffered severe burn wounds.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the group, aged between 21 and 30, were arrested in different locations in operations over the last two days.

"The five suspects will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court [today] on six counts of murder, malicious damage to property and attempted murder," said Mojapelo.