Five held for petrol bomb attack
Police yesterday arrested five people in connection with the deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying a group of mineworkers in Burgersfort, Limpopo, on Monday night.
The attack resulted in six peope being burned beyond recognition, while dozens suffered severe burn wounds.
Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the group, aged between 21 and 30, were arrested in different locations in operations over the last two days.
"The five suspects will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court [today] on six counts of murder, malicious damage to property and attempted murder," said Mojapelo.
The six victims, including two women, were burnt beyond recognition after the fiery attack on the bus. Up to 28 were injured.
Around 50 mineworkers were on board at the time, around 8pm.
".... When the bus stopped at Driekop, two unknown suspects got in and set it alight, using a highly flammable liquid.
"They then jumped out, leaving behind the bus already engulfed in huge flames," Mojapelo said.
Meanwhile, the process of identifying the deceased six has commenced.