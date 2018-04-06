For Nkandla native Nosipho Ntuli - who arrived before dawn with a spread of baked goods to sell - the adage that an army marches on its stomach rings true.

She‚ along with hundreds of others gathered outside the Durban High Court in support of former President Jacob Zuma on Friday morning.

“I am here to support uTata (Zuma). I am originally from Nkandla and he is my neighbour‚” she said.

“I want him to know that we all love him back home. I saw this as the perfect opportunity to support him and make some money as well‚” Ntuli added.

Zuma faces 16 charges of corruption‚ racketeering and fraud. He made his first court appearance today which lasted only 20 minutes.

Supporters of Zuma continue to join the main throng who marched through the Durban city centre.

Another woman selling biscuits‚ Thandeka Ngobese‚ said that the R100 she stood to make selling her wares had drawn her to the city.

“When ever there are marches like these I come because I know I am going to make some money.”

“I am expecting to make at least R100 today. Apart from selling I am also here because I believe Zuma is innocent‚” she added.