South Africa

Baked goods from Nkandla with love‚ for Zuma loyalists

By Lwandile Bhengu - 06 April 2018 - 12:36
Nkandla resident Nosipho Ntuli (left) and Thandeka Ngobese.
Nkandla resident Nosipho Ntuli (left) and Thandeka Ngobese.
Image: JEFF WICKS

For Nkandla native Nosipho Ntuli - who arrived before dawn with a spread of baked goods to sell - the adage that an army marches on its stomach rings true.

She‚ along with hundreds of others gathered outside the Durban High Court in support of former President Jacob Zuma on Friday morning.

“I am here to support uTata (Zuma). I am originally from Nkandla and he is my neighbour‚” she said.

“I want him to know that we all love him back home. I saw this as the perfect opportunity to support him and make some money as well‚” Ntuli added.

Zuma faces 16 charges of corruption‚ racketeering and fraud. He made his first court appearance today which lasted only 20 minutes.

Supporters of Zuma continue to join the main throng who marched through the Durban city centre.

Another woman selling biscuits‚ Thandeka Ngobese‚ said that the R100 she stood to make selling her wares had drawn her to the city.

“When ever there are marches like these I come because I know I am going to make some money.”

“I am expecting to make at least R100 today. Apart from selling I am also here because I believe Zuma is innocent‚” she added.

'I'm doing okay' - Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma had his day in court on Friday but if he gets his way‚ he won't be in the dock for long.
News
7 hours ago

Who is supporting Jacob Zuma?

When Jacob Zuma steps into the dock on Friday‚ he will do so with the backing and well wishes of thousands.
News
1 day ago

Zuma trial: Done in 20 minutes

A grim-faced Jacob Zuma appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday.
News
8 hours ago

Busloads of Zuma faithful converge on Durban

Busses ferrying those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma are streaming into Durban ahead of his high court appearance on Friday.
News
10 hours ago

Zuma joins small club of African leaders in the dock

Former South African president Jacob Zuma goes on trial on Friday for alleged corruption and fraud.
News
10 hours ago

Final call on Zuma legal costs lies with Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has a critical decision to make which will shape the future of the case against Jacob Zuma.
News
6 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza shun bodyguards who served Zuma

Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, allegedly shunned Presidential Protection Unit members who used to protect Zuma.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X