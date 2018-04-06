Former President Jacob Zuma had his day in court on Friday but if he gets his way‚ he won't be in the dock for long.

Prosecutor Billy Downer told the Durban High Court that in essence the state was ready to proceed with the corruption trial against Zuma but there were a number of preliminary issues‚ including the former president's application for a review of the decision to charge him.

He told court that both teams had consented to a June 8 adjournment to allow Zuma to deal with the review application.

Downer went on to say that the state was ready to enroll the trial to start on November 12. However Zuma's advocate‚ Hoosen Gani‚ placed on record that he was not in agreement over the proposed trial date.