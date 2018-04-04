The report said since Corruption Watch was formed in 2012‚ it had received a cumulative total of 20‚306 reports on corruption.

In 2017‚ 30% of the reports alleged that corruption was taking place at provincial government level‚ which includes departments that focus on schools and housing‚ and 29% of reports alleged that corruption was taking place at national government level‚ which includes the police service.

The report said 22% of reports were taking place at local government level‚ 9% in the private sector and 10% of corruption could not be classified.

It said most corruption took place at the interface between the public and the private sectors.

In the many reports that Corruption Watch received on procurement corruption‚ whistleblowers noted that businesses (private individuals) bribed the members of a bid committee (public officials).

The report said of great relevance to South Africa was that the same relationship was evident where private business interests had captured public office.

“It is important to note that both the private interest that is doing the capturing and the public office or public servant that allows itself to be captured are guilty of corruption‚” the report said.

The report said bribery (27%) was the most frequent form of corruption reported‚ while embezzlement of funds (13%)‚ came in at second place‚ closely followed by procurement irregularities (12%).