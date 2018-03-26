Summons served on Zuma.

Former president Jacob Zuma has been formally served with a summons to appear in court on corruption charges on April 6.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed that the summons was served on Monday.

The state and defence agreed on the April 6 date following a meeting held last week. Ironically‚ that date marks the nine-year anniversary of then acting National Prosecuting Authority head Mokotedi Mpshe’s decision to drop the case against Zuma‚ who was ANC president at the time.

Mpshe’s decision was found to be unlawful and irrational by both the North Gauteng High Court and the Appeal Court — paving the way for prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams to find that the case should go ahead.