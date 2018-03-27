Senzeni Zokwana denies corruption claim

He said he welcomed the investigation by the directorate for priority crime investigations into all the allegations against him and was confident the investigation would establish his innocence.

"Investigations into the employees of the department who appear to be implicated in the awarding of the unlawful contract were still ongoing," Zokwana said.

Last year, the Western Cape High Court ordered the contract concluded between the department and Willjarro for the processing, marketing and selling of confiscated abalone was unlawful and should be set aside.

Seretse is the chief operating officer of Willjarro.

SACP national spokesman Alex Mashilo said the party was satisfied with the explanation that Zokwana had given.

"Zokwana must be congratulated for cancelling the tender," Mashilo said.

"We welcome the fact that the Hawks are investigating."

However, Mashilo said if Zokwana was found to be guilty the party would take decisive action in line with the party's rule of discipline.

"We will not beat around the bush," he said.