The Democratic Alliance has called for an urgent forensic investigation into corrupt practices in residences at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and other universities.

DA shadow minister for higher education and training Belinda Bozzoli said on Sunday that during a visit to CPUT by a parliamentary portfolio committee on Wednesday‚ the university’s acting vice-chancellor‚ Dr Chris Nhlapo‚ had said “the residence system is riddled with corruption from top to bottom”.

“We commend Dr Nhlapo’s commitment to ending the corrupt system‚ but without a nationwide‚ multi-pronged approach‚ it will be hard to root this corruption out.

“Corrupt practices in residences draw resources and attention away from the genuine grievances of students who often do not have proper accommodation‚” Bozzoli said.