Court orders Mandela to release child

The Pretoria High Court has ordered one of former president Nelson Mandela's children to allow a seven-year-old boy she's looking after overseas to spend Easter Holidays with his biological mother in Sandton, Joburg.

The biological mother (BM), who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, applied for an urgent interdict on Friday afternoon.

The Mandela offspring was accused of breaching an oral agreement that allows the biological mother access to and communication with the child when the carer or surrogate mother visits the country.

The two struck the agreement after Mandela got married to the child's father.

The Mandela mother said that part of the agreement she had with the child's mother, when she took up a post overseas, was that she will allow the biological mother to communicate with the child and also give him time to be with her.

But the BM was shocked and surprised to see the child playing outside the Mandela mother's house in Sandton.