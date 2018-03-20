Cyril Ramaphosa puts Tom Moyane on ice

In a letter to Moyane, Ramaphosa wrote: "Developments at the Sars under your leadership have resulted in a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised. For the sake of the country and the economy, this situation cannot be allowed to continue, or to worsen."

Diko said concern was raised in particular about the manner in which Moyane handled the matter of his former second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa, his treatment of the report given to him by the Financial Intelligence Centre, and his failure to immediately report this to the Minister of Finance.

"Another concern that was raised was the management of VAT refunds, which had brought Sars into disrepute and potentially jeopardised the integrity of Sars as collector of revenue and adversely affected tax morality among tax payers," she said.

"The decision to suspend Mr Moyane follows a meeting in which President Ramaphosa informed Mr Moyane that he had lost confidence in his ability to lead Sars and offered him an opportunity to resign with immediate effect, which Mr Moyane declined.

"President Ramaphosa indicated that as Sars commissioner, Mr Moyane holds a high position of trust in the management of the country's public finances. It was therefore necessary to act urgently and immediately to protect the institution and place it on a path to stability and recovery."