Gaping sinkholes spark concern for safety of Laudium residents.

A technical team was expected to meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss and come up with a plan to deal with the gaping sinkholes on the R55 Quagga Road near Laudium‚ Pretoria.

Roads and Transport media spokesperson Melitah Madiba said the road had started to show cracks several days ago and had since caved in. "It had started to show cracks and we tried to fix it but the cracks kept getting wider and so we decided to close the road‚" said Madiba.

"We currently have geologists and scientologists who are doing tests‚ trying to determine the cause of the problem‚" she added.

The road has been closed until further notice.