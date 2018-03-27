ANC mulls terms of presidency

Informal talks within the ANC are taking place about realigning the terms of the party president and president of the country.

Yesterday, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe confirmed there were informal talks about the issue.

"Comrades on an informal basis are talking about using experiences of other countries, including our neighbour in Botswana, where there is a method of how transition happens from one president to the other," Radebe, who is also the ANC's head of policy, said at Luthuli House.

The ANC in North West has previously pushed for a realignment of the terms of the ANC president and president of the country.