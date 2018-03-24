Moody’s decision to leave SA’s credit rating unchanged at one rung above junk status has received the resounding endorsement.

Moody’s decision to leave South Africa’s credit rating unchanged at one rung above junk status has received the resounding endorsement of business‚ but with a warning that this window of opportunity should be used to urgently address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

“Whilst we welcome the decision as reflective of the progress we are making as a country in correcting some of our own goals‚ it is no reason to be complacent. This decision gives us another opportunity to roll up our sleeves and address the socio-economic challenges facing our nation‚” said Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Bonang Mohale.

He noted that South Africa’s growth outlook had improved markedly since the beginning of the year‚ with Goldman Sachs and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) upwardly revising their growth forecast for the country.