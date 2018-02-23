Commentary by Jill Larkan‚ head of healthcare consulting at financial advisory business GTC‚ on the medical aid tax credit announcement by the Finance Ministry's 2018 Budget Speech.

Following Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s comments last year regarding the proposed removal of medical expense tax credits in order to fund the National Health Insurance (NHI)‚ medical aid members will have found some relief in Wednesday’s Budget Speech‚ which still accommodates this measure.

Medical expense tax credits are effectively used as a reduction of the tax payable by a household that contributes to a medical aid. In an effort to find funding for the government’s long proposed NHI‚ the Minister has alluded to redirecting this credit towards the government’s health budget.

As the President referred to in his State of the Nation Address‚ the Budget Speech provided more clarity on the funding of the NHI. An additional R4.2 billion was allocated to this initiative‚ funded by an amendment to the medical expense tax subsidy.