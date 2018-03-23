Nurses keep fighting TB despite the risks

Contracting tuberculosis (TB) at work has not deterred a nurse from assisting patients who suffer from the disease.

Yesterday, Meisie Motlafe, 48, was among staff members at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital handing out pamphlets to mark World TB Awareness Day.

South Africa has one of the world's highest infection rates of TB with more than 400 000 cases, making it a leading cause of death in the country.

Those at the forefront of fighting the disease have not been spared from the scourge, with the World Health Organisation confirming that 10 000 healthcare workers were infected globally in 2016.