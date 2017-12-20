Despite working in a sector characterised by a shortage of resources and staff and a general lack of support‚ a nurse from Bloemfontein in the Free State has made it her life mission to bring health care to her community.

Angela Vermeulen runs the Itekeng Support Group 24/7care centre‚ which she founded two years ago to bring care to the doors of her patients.

“I am happy and very proud of myself and the work I do; I am also speaking on behalf of all nurses. I know that if we had enough resources we would do more for our patients‚” said Vermeulen.

Vermeulen goes around collecting medication from local pharmacies‚ “some of which sponsor me. I get support from different people. I also use my own money to buy medication for my patients on a monthly basis.

“I have a few patients staying in my centre while I do home checkups on the rest. I do this to make sure that they are taking their medication as indicated and also are taken care of. If they don’t have enough medication‚ I ensure that they receive it so that they do not relapse‚” she said.

Though her journey as a nurse started in 1994‚ Vermeulen only became a qualified nurse in 1999.

“I worked at public hospitals until my resignation in 2015. I left because I felt overwhelmed with the overcrowding of patients in hospitals that resulted in early discharges. There were many challenges. So I decided to take the hospital to the community‚” she said.