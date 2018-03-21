NPA asked to consider prosecutions after Esidimeni deaths

Police on Tuesday confirmed that they had sent dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision on whether to prosecute over the deaths of mentally ill patients.

SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo told the publication that the dockets were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He said: “We did send 45 inquests dockets to the DPP for decision.”

This comes just a day after retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning observations in his judgment about the sheer lack of official accountability for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.