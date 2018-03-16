Ramaphosa directs Motshekga to conduct safety audits on schools

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to conduct audits of all learning facilities with unsafe structures, especially unsafe ablution facilities.

Motshekga has to do this within a month and present Ramaphosa with a plan to rectify the challenges, as an emergency interim measure while rolling out proper infrastructure, within three months.

Ramaphosa said he is saddened by the death of passing away of five year old Lumka Mkhethwa, who fell into a pit toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana.

President Ramaphosa has on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa expressed condolences to Mkhethwa's family and relatives on their devastating loss.

The President has also expressed his grave concern about the safety of facilities in schools, especially when it comes to a lack of decent ablution facilities.

In memory of these young souls, President Ramaphosa has committed government to spare no effort in ensuring that our children can learn in safe and conducive facilities.