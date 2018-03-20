In a late-night move‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane.

The under-fire tax service boss has been informed of his suspension‚ which takes effect immediately‚ the Presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa said his decision was in the public interest and was a move to restore the credibility of SARS as quickly as possible.

The decision came after a meeting between Ramaphosa and Moyane‚ during which the head of state said he had "lost confidence in [Moyane's] ability to lead SARS". Moyane was given the opportunity to resign‚ but declined.