87-year-old dies while surfing at Jeffreys Bay.

An 87-year-old man died while surfing at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Sunday morning.

Rieghard Jansen van Rensburg‚ station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at Jeffreys Bay‚ said it was believed that the man was surfing with his family when he appeared to collapse unconscious in the water.

Family members‚ bystanders and other surfers pulled him out of the water.

“CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) efforts were initiated and after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted‚ sadly he has been declared deceased‚ believed to be from natural causes.

“The body of the man has been taken into the care of family and their funeral services‚” Jansen van Rensburg said.