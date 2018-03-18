A man was killed in an alleged home invasion in Golfpark in Meyerton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the community. They found local authorities and fire services already in attendance.

“Paramedics were led into the rear of a residence‚ where they found the body of a man‚ lying in the middle of a garden.