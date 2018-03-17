South Africa

Choppers sent in to fight Table Mountain fire

By Dave Chambers - 17 March 2018 - 14:24
Smoke mushrooms from Table Mountain after a fire started around 12.30pm on Saturday. Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Table Mountain - Smoke mushrooms from Table Mountain after a fire started around 12.30pm on Saturday. Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Three water-bombing helicopters were scrambled on Saturday to fight a fire that broke out on Table Mountain around 12.30pm.

Three water-bombing helicopters were scrambled on Saturday to fight a fire that broke out on Table Mountain around 12.30pm.

A plume of smoke rose into the air on the eastern side of the mountain’s front face‚ which looms over the city centre.

In a video shot from Platteklip Gorge‚ Peter Lalor filmed hikers ascending the mountain with a pall of smoke in the background emanating from around the level of the contour path.

Man busted in Cape Town nightclub 'war'

An alleged Cape Town extortion racketeer was arrested on Monday night after an alleged assault and intimidation incident in Diep River on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

Human Rights investigation into Eastern Cape schools after girl drowns in pit toilet

The provincial government must publicly account for the "continuing appalling state of many schools in the Eastern Cape".
News
1 day ago

City of Cape Town safety and security director Richard Bosman said there was no danger to property.

“The wind is very minimal and we are hoping we can kill it quickly with the choppers‚” he said.

Trending

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe's Mugabe says never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him
Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
X