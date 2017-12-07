A former attorney and his accomplice have been sentenced to several years behind bars after they hijacked a building in the Johannesburg inner city.

Sinethemba Mkhumbuzi‚ 43‚ and Kenneth Ntila‚ 58‚ were sentenced to 8 and 15 years imprisonment‚ respectively‚ on Wednesday after they fraudulently sold the Angus Mansions building‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said. The sentencing follows their fraud conviction on September 4 in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

“Between August and November 2006 the pair identified loopholes in the Companies and Intellectual Property Registration Office (CIPRO) website‚ falsified company records and registered themselves as the owners of Angus Mansions.

The 67 units building was owned by Philani Ma-Africa‚ a section 21 company‚” Mashaba explained in a statement. “After changing ownership of the building Mkhumbuzi and Ntila then presented themselves as directors of Philani Ma-Africa and sold Angus Mansions for R3.5-million. When they found a buyer for the building‚ they produced fraudulent CIPRO documents‚ which indicated that they were the directors the company.”

The tenants of the building were evicted‚ leaving many living on the street. One evicted tenant died.