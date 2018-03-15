Cape Town City drawn to meet Sundowns in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Cape Town City received yet another tough draw and will meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Thursday night's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw. The televised draw was held at the Waterfront in Cape Town.

City have already beaten Bidvest Wits, in the last-32, and, on Wednesday night in the last-16, Orlando Pirates at Cape Town stadium.

Benni McCarthy’s City will meet this season’s Premier Soccer League leaders and the 2016 African champions at home.

The Nedbank Cup final is on May 19. PSL COO Ronnie Schloss announced Cape Town as the venue.

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to host Baroka FC, who Amakhosi have only beaten once in six meetings.

Maritzburg United are at home against Bloemfontein Celtic and the lone First Division team left in the Nedbank, Ubuntu Cape Town, host Free State Stars.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw (home team first, dates and venues to be announced):

Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic

Ubuntu Cape Town v Free State Stars

Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs v Baroka FC

* Marc Strydom is in Cape Town as a guest of Nedbank