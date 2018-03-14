The newly announced ANC candidates for the Free State and Mpumalanga premierships have admitted that it will not be easy for them when they take up their new positions‚ considering that they are women.

On Wednesday the party announced new premier elects in two of its provinces. They will replace Ace Magashule (Free State) and David Mabuza (Limpopo) after the pair were elected as secretary general and deputy president respectively at the December ANC conference.

Magushule announced the two premier elects‚ Sisi Ntombela and Refilwe Mtshweni‚ at a post National Working Committee (NWC) meeting media briefing at the party headquarters‚ Luthuli House.

Making their first media address as after the announcement‚ the two thanked the party for trusting in women leadership to command the two provinces.

Ntombela said: “I would like to thank the organisation for making sure that I am one of the Thuma mina [“send me”] to lead Free State. I know that it is not going to be easy just because I am a woman. I know that it will be tough‚ but I promise that I will do my best”.

She said she would make sure she delivered on the mandates that ANC deployees were given by its branches during the December conference.

Adding to that‚ Mtshweni said that‚ as the Mpumalanga premier‚ she would do her best to steer the “ship” into the right direction.

“We need to take into cognisance the plight of our people and make sure that we are addressing challenges that they are facing‚” she said.

The announcement follows a NWC meeting held on Monday‚ which‚ among other things‚ elaborated on numerous reports‚ including the long-awaited Sbu Ndebele Commission report on the Eastern Cape elective congress which elected an Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive committee.

Magashule announced that the fate of the Eastern Cape PEC now lies with the National Executive Committee.