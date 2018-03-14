Three Joburg city officials suspended for maladministration

Johannesburg’s Department of Development Planning has suspended three officials for alleged maladministration.

The city said the officials had been suspended pending further investigation for refusing to co-operate with the city’s Group Risk and Assurance Services (GRAS) as part of the audits being conducted following the storms which ravaged parts of the city on December 30 last year.

More than 3‚000 houses were damaged in the storms‚ which left two people dead.

Following the storms‚ Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba committed to launch an investigation to determine whether construction at the worst affected homes was up to the appropriate standard.