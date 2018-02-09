Soccer

Baroka FC suspend coach Thobejane

By Marc Strydom - 09 February 2018 - 14:41
Kgoloko Thobejane, coach of Baroka during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Baroka and Bidvest Wits at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 22 October 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has been suspended‚ the club have confirmed.

The Limpopo club’s CEO‚ Morgan Mammila‚ could not divulge the reasons for the suspension.

“Yes it’s true. The coach has been suspended‚” Mammila said on Friday afternoon.

Unconfirmed information reaching us‚ denied by Mammila‚ was that the suspension had to do with an allegation of drinking by the coach with certain players after a match.

The alleged misbehaviour was supposed to have taken place on the team bus as the team were returning from their 2-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday.

“No there’s no such thing. No‚ it’s not that. That’s just people are speculating‚” Mammila said.

Asked if he could divulge the reasons for the suspension‚ Mammila said: “No‚ it’s an internal matter. But surely it’s not the allegation of Free State.”

Speculation will be that Baroka technical director Doctor Khumalo will be on the bench for the club in their next fixture‚ the Nedbank Cup last-32 match against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday.

Thobejane could not be reached for comment.

