The vice-chancellor of the troubled Durban University of Technology has warned that the institution “may have to kiss this year goodbye” if the impasse over staff salaries is not resolved soon.

While students and staff protested outside his office on Thursday‚ Professor Thandwa Mthembu told media that the university “simply does not have the money being required by the staff”.

“If we accede to 10%‚ a R400 housing allowance and a R9‚000 once-off bonus‚ R62-million would be required to meet the demand.

”As we speak the 6.5% that was presented as council’s last offer‚ already puts us in the red by R12-million‚” said Mthembu.

He said despite calls from students to resume lectures‚ the university had no “contingency plans because unfortunately the highly qualified academic staff that we have‚ who conduct the lectures‚ can’t be easily replaced by anybody you meet in street.

That is the big challenge.