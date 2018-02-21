DUT students take to the streets over salary impasse

Management is offering a 6.5% increase in basic salary and a 6.5% housing allowance‚ without a once-off bonus. But unions are demanding an 8% increase and a R350 hike in the housing allowance. Staff vented their anger on Tuesday after learning that their salaries had been slashed.

The university said in a statement that it had warned staff that it would implement a “no work‚ no pay” policy prior to the start of a marathon strike.

Khanyile‚ who led “Fees Must Fall“ protests earlier‚ was arrested for being part of protests at DUT two years ago. He was denied bail on several occasions and was only released after taking his matter to the Constitutional Court in March last year.

“We are demanding that lectures resume because students are being disadvantaged. We were supposed to have begun with our academic calendar weeks ago.