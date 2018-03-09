SA triathlete Mhlengi Gwala feeling good

SA triathlete Mhlengi Gwala who underwent a marathon 9 hour operation after three men tried to cut off his leg in a gory handsaw attack, is in good spirits.

Speaking briefly to the publication, Gwala - who survived the handsaw attack on him by three men in Durban on Tuesday - said “I’m good”.

The 27-year-old athlete who is also a Durban beach lifesaver, was attacked while training in the vicinity of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

He was dragged into a bushy area, where three men allegedly attempted to hack his leg with a saw.

His attackers managed to cut through most of Gwala’s muscle, nerves and arteries to the bone.

Doctors at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital operated on Gwala on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo, found Gwala in positive spirits when he visited him on Thursday night.