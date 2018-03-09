SA triathlete Mhlengi Gwala feeling good
SA triathlete Mhlengi Gwala who underwent a marathon 9 hour operation after three men tried to cut off his leg in a gory handsaw attack, is in good spirits.
Speaking briefly to the publication, Gwala - who survived the handsaw attack on him by three men in Durban on Tuesday - said “I’m good”.
The 27-year-old athlete who is also a Durban beach lifesaver, was attacked while training in the vicinity of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
He was dragged into a bushy area, where three men allegedly attempted to hack his leg with a saw.
His attackers managed to cut through most of Gwala’s muscle, nerves and arteries to the bone.
Doctors at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital operated on Gwala on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo, found Gwala in positive spirits when he visited him on Thursday night.
"I am glad to have visited this man. He is lucky to have survived this ordeal. He has been to theatre and will be seen again in theatre next week. It was also gratifying to meet his mother, and also give her support. We wish him a speedy recovery."
Close friend and fellow triathlete Sandile Shange, who also visited Gwala at the private hospital where he successfully underwent surgery, said he was in good spirits but was in intense pain and was heavily medicated.
The attack has prompted an outpouring of support - including financial, through an international crowd-funding initiative.
Hundreds of donors have raised almost R600 000 within 48 hours for Gwala.
Gauteng businessman Joaquim Valverde, who runs an international fitness and training programme for athletes, swimmers and triathletes started the crowdfunding initiative on Wednesday with a target of R100 000 to assist with medical costs and rehabilitation.
The target now stands at R750 000.