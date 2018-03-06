Don't just dump it! Listeria makes polony a hazardous waste

Disposal of any products potentially linked to listeria must be done very carefully‚ says Johan van den Berg‚ managing director of waste management company Averda South Africa. Here are his top tips for consumers:

- Don’t throw anything away

If contaminated meat get mixed with general refuse it puts the lives of waste pickers at risk. There are between 60‚000 and 90‚000 waste pickers in South Africa. These people provide a huge benefit to sustainability and the economy by diverting recyclable materials from disposal by landfill.

- Any products that might be contaminated must be returned to the store from which they were purchased.