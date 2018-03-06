Family still don't know when they will bury son killed in Taxify car
Siyabonga Ngcobo's sister had made plans to buy him a car, but sadly he was killed a day before they could sign for it.
Ngcobo, 21, a fourth-year sport management student at Tshwane University of Technology, Soshanguve campus, was burnt alive in Pretoria on Thursday just a week after he joined the Taxify business.
His sister Nobuhle Mbonambi, 30, said it was hard for her family to come to terms with Ngcobo's death.
"I had not seen him for almost the whole week. I told him that on Saturday I would get him a new car so that he can start his own business. He only had classes twice a week and he wanted something to keep him busy. He was very excited and he sent me a voice note on WhatsApp saying 'My sister, God bless you, thank you'.
"Little did I know that it would be the last I hear from him," Mbonambi said.
She heard about Ngcobo's death from relatives in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning after they received a Facebook message from the owner of the Taxify car.
"It was hard to believe that he was no more. Ngcobo was such a respectful person who loved to be surrounded by people he loved. He would bring friends every weekend. It hurts to think about his painful death," Mbonambi said.
She said the family was struggling to organise his funeral. "We are still waiting for police to release his body so that we can start organising his final send-off."
Mbonambi has since started a campaign on social networks, #JusticeForSiyabonga, where people have voiced out their rage and threatened to boycott the metered taxi industry.
Spokesman for Sunnyside police station Captain Daniel Mavimbela said no arrests had been made yet. "We are not only conducting a postmortem but we are also busy with DNA tests to confirm the deceased's identity."