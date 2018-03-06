Family still don't know when they will bury son killed in Taxify car

Siyabonga Ngcobo's sister had made plans to buy him a car, but sadly he was killed a day before they could sign for it.

Ngcobo, 21, a fourth-year sport management student at Tshwane University of Technology, Soshanguve campus, was burnt alive in Pretoria on Thursday just a week after he joined the Taxify business.

His sister Nobuhle Mbonambi, 30, said it was hard for her family to come to terms with Ngcobo's death.

"I had not seen him for almost the whole week. I told him that on Saturday I would get him a new car so that he can start his own business. He only had classes twice a week and he wanted something to keep him busy. He was very excited and he sent me a voice note on WhatsApp saying 'My sister, God bless you, thank you'.

"Little did I know that it would be the last I hear from him," Mbonambi said.