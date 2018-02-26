The family of a Mitchell’s Plain woman who went missing two years ago will be having a birthday celebration in her name on Wednesday.

This comes as Western Cape police have announced a R50‚000 reward for anyone with information on Raymonde Boltman’s whereabouts. The young mother was last seen at a bus stop on her way to work.

“The only thing that is breaking us down is the not knowing. Not knowing what happened that day. That is the worst. If we can get any information on her whereabouts‚ it would save us from the agony that we have been in‚” said her sister‚ Genevieve Boltman.

Raymonde left for work on April 20‚ 2016. Her mother walked with her to the bus stop where Raymonde was due to catch a bus to Elsies River where she worked in a factory.

“We really want to know what happened that day. We try to find ways to get through it but the hardest part remains not knowing what happened to her that day‚” Genevieve said.