The debate about forming a Workers Party to unite the left political formations and progressive civil society formations cannot be postponed‚ the general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions‚ Zwelinzima Vavi‚ said on Saturday.

Addressing the congress of the Transport Action Retail and General Workers Union (THOR) in Durban‚ Vavvi said the “ANC‚ not Zuma or Ramaphosa‚ has worsened the material conditions of the working class to a pauper status”. “This is the second most important struggle‚ which cannot be separated from the struggle to rebuild trade unions and civil society formations.

“In my personal view the debate about forming a Workers Party to unite the left political formations and progressive civil society formations cannot be postponed‚ lest we remain in this worsening situation for may more decades to come‚” Vavi said.

He said SAFTU needed to unite with all progressive unions inside and outside the federation‚including civil society formations‚ to call for the withdrawal of the VAT increase.

“A series of general strikes to force a reversal of this assault on the living standards of the poor must be coordinated as a working-class response.”