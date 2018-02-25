Africa's youth and women need to stand up and take charge as the continent's new leaders.

That was the message delivered by former first lady Graca Machel in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ at the African Leadership Academy (ALA).

"Africa does not need leaders who are 75 or 65 years old. We need leaders who are young‚ vibrant‚ innovative and who the continent's youth can relate to."

Machel‚ speaking at the 10-year celebration of ALA‚ called on Africa's emerging young leaders to remain committed to the cause for the development of Africa.

The celebrations saw some of Africa's brightest academic and economic minds discussing ways of uplifting the continent‚ through improved knowledge-based education systems‚ entrepreneurship development and human rights‚ healthcare and leadership programmes.

Machel‚ the widow of late president Nelson Mandela‚ said leadership was about integrity and values and making the choice to lead.

"Our youth must grasp the opportunity to lead. You must continuously check yourself to see that you are still committed to your values which make you want to be a leader."

She said the majority of those living in Africa were young people.

"Our continent has a large youth population‚ who are looking for leaders who they can relate to‚ who they believe will be honourable and committed‚ especially to public service.