South Africa

Zulu king prays for rain

By Bongani Mthethwa - 24 February 2018 - 10:48
King Goodwill Zwelithini will pray for rain during the Amarula ceremony in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Image:: REINHARDT HARTZENBERG
King Goodwill Zwelithini will pray for rain during the Amarula ceremony in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Image:: REINHARDT HARTZENBERG

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will pray for rain and better produce from the small and commercial farmers to address food security during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The three-day annual event‚ also known as Umkhosi Wamaganu‚ started on Friday and will end on Sunday. It is organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Arts and Culture in conjunction with the Zulu royal family.

The ceremony celebrates the first harvest of Amarula fruit which grow predominantly in the northern part of the province. These trees grow naturally in this region and its fruits signify the generosity of mother nature.

King Zwelithini will officiate the ritual of new beginnings with women from all over the uMkhanyakude district who will bring the beverage from the first harvest of Amarula to the king to take the first sip before declaring the drink open to everyone.

During the ancient ceremony the Zulu monarch also prays for rain and better produce from the small and commercial farmers for food security in the country.

KZN Arts and Culture MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said this year’s event will attract many tourists and royal dignitaries from the across the country and beyond its borders.

“Our neighbouring countries use our Amaganu ceremony to pay a special visit to the king which ties in well with our department goal of social cohesion‚” she said.

Kruger Park rivers rise‚ rain predicted for weekend in the Cape

Some rivers are flowing strongly after heavy rains drenched parts of the Kruger National Park.
News
2 days ago

Pastor Mboro: The rain in Cape Town is thanks to me and my prayer

As heavy rain is predicted across the drought-stricken Western Cape late on Friday‚ Pastor Mboro says it is thanks to his prayer for rain.
News
15 days ago

Pastor Mboro: Day zero in Cape Town postponed because of my prayer

Pastor Mboro has called on South Africans to join him in a 90-day prayer for rain in Cape Town.
News
17 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X