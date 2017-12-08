Friends saddened by student's death

The sudden death of a Soweto-born University of Cape Town student and inventor Nkosinathi Nkomo is shrouded in mystery.

Nkomo, 24, recently gained prominence after creating a water-purification system aimed at households in the drought-ravaged Cape Town.

His friends have expressed grief over his sudden passing.

Nkomo allegedly fell from a multistorey building in Cape Town at the weekend.

He was a third-year civil engineering student who made headlines in October when he came up with an "affordable" grey water system to help solve the water crisis. The device takes used water from bath tubs and basins, and filters the liquid to be used for irrigation.

Nkomo developed the system with fellow student Sesethu Mazangazanga after he failed to register at the institution due to lack of funds.

Nkomo died while his company, AquaRenu, was trying to expand his product range.

At the time of his death, he managed to generate enough income to see himself return to UCT next year. Mazangazanga described Nkomo as "a friend, partner and most human being you have met".

"The rest of us are here to ensure his dreams come to pass and be grateful we shared memories with him. He is among the greatest people who have touched this earth," he wrote on Facebook.

Yesterday, the community of Diepkloof was stunned by his death, and paid tribute to the bright spark who touched many lives. During his memorial service in Orlando yesterday, friends and family said he was a driven and committed young man who strived to help those around him.

His cousin Noluthando Mazibuko told mourners that Nkomo had an appetite for knowledge like no other and would apply his mind whatever he focused on.

"Kau (Nkomo's nickname) would do research and learn as much as he can about anything," Mazibuko said.