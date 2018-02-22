Building administrator being probed for alleged fake bills scam

The group which is allegedly in cahoots with some municipal officials‚ allegedly rigs prepaid electricity and water meters and issues the owners with inconsistent bills and levies.

“My life is at risk‚ because I cannot even send someone to collect my medication for me because nurses have to conduct tests on me before prescribing more medication‚” the elderly Sebathi said.

She said that when she started living in the building 15 years-ago it was in good condition until Van den Bos was appointed as an administrator in 2011. “I literally have to rent my own property now. I do not know how he calculates these figures because I cannot see‚” she said.

When the publication visited the building on Thursday‚ the Red Ants were seen towing away cars from the building’s parking lot. A stench or urine and rubbish lingers in the corridors; there are no fire extinguishers and most of the corridor windows were broken. The City’s Group Forensic and Investigative Service (GFIS) has now instituted an investigation probing the allegations leveled against him.

“He installed prepaid meters in the building that are rigged to consume electricity at a faster rate. As a result most owners are now paying electricity and water directly to the City of Joburg. Van den Bos has been our building administrator since 2011‚” one of the owners said.

Another owner claimed the administrator was “stealing peoples' flats” by manufacturing bills for them. Nonhlanhla Radebe told TimesLIVE that when her parents challenged him ‚ he sent the Red Ants to her parents' unit to confiscate some of their furniture in 2016.