One of the four suspects nabbed on Thursday for allegedly using the documents of dead people to issue roadworthy certificates is the wife of a man recently arrested for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates‚ the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has revealed.

The suspects - Sarah Molatedi‚ Evald Tladi‚ Elijah Moroke and Thomas Ramadula - briefly appeared in the Temba Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing 121 charges of fraud and corruption‚ said RTMC spokesperson‚ Simon Zwane.

Two of the four private examiners at Greenpeace roadworthy testing station in Hammanskraal‚ north of Pretoria‚ were arrested on Friday and spent Christmas behind bars after an investigation into the scam.

The other two‚ who were not at work during the raid‚ handed themselves over to police on Thursday.

Zwane‚ said Molatedi was the wife to Papi Molatedi‚ one of the four suspects arrested more than a week ago for allegedly using the identity document of a 64-year-old bedridden man to issue hundreds of fraudulent roadworthy certificates at the Clayville private roadworthy testing centre near Olifantsfontein.