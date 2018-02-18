The police need to speed up the investigation into the 144 recorded Esidimeni deaths‚ including information from post-mortems that will provide indisputable evidence to obtain convictions of those responsible‚ says Democratic Alliance health spokesman for Gauteng Jack Bloom.

He said this was his conclusion following his visit last week with Dr Neil Campbell MPL to the Mosego Home‚ as they were confronted with contradictory information about the cause of the seven deaths there of Esidimeni patients.

Mosego’s manager‚ Maletsatsi Mokgojoa‚ Bloom said‚ had strenuously denied that the patients had died of neglect and lack of food‚ as claimed by relatives.

“This NGO took 63 patients from Life Esidimeni in mid-2016‚ and an inspection by the Health Ombudsman’s Office found that they were housed in unsuitable conditions which could have caused the deaths of seven of them.

“An additional irregularity is that the Takalani Home in Soweto was registered and managed under Mosego’s licence‚ which was also issued illegally‚” Bloom said.