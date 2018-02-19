Taxman to Ramaphosa - Bring it on!

The South African Revenue Service said on Monday it welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation pledge to launch a Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at SARS.

"The inquiry will assist SARS to clarify a number of misconstrued issues including dispelling the perception and continued negative media narrative that has the potential to dent the legitimacy of the organization."

Ramaphosa said on Friday he would "shortly appoint a Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance of SARS‚ to ensure that we restore the credibility of the Service and strengthen its capacity to meet its revenue targets”.

The SARS statement added that the next six weeks is the most critical for its team as it strives to attain and surpass the R1.214-trillion revenue target set in October's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

"All 14‚000 staff‚ including the executive committee and management‚ are currently focused‚ working hard and continue to call and make a pledge to all South Africans to please do their national duty and obligation of paying their taxes as we take the country to the highest trajectory."