South Africa

Taxman to Ramaphosa - Bring it on!

By Staff Writer - 19 February 2018 - 13:38
SARS commissioner Tom Moyane.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The South African Revenue Service said on Monday it welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation pledge to launch a Commission of Inquiry into tax administration and governance at SARS.

"The inquiry will assist SARS to clarify a number of misconstrued issues including dispelling the perception and continued negative media narrative that has the potential to dent the legitimacy of the organization."

Ramaphosa said on Friday he would "shortly appoint a Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance of SARS‚ to ensure that we restore the credibility of the Service and strengthen its capacity to meet its revenue targets”.

The SARS statement added that the next six weeks is the most critical for its team as it strives to attain and surpass the R1.214-trillion revenue target set in October's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

"All 14‚000 staff‚ including the executive committee and management‚ are currently focused‚ working hard and continue to call and make a pledge to all South Africans to please do their national duty and obligation of paying their taxes as we take the country to the highest trajectory."

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa to cut ‘bloated’ cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to reduce the size of the cabinet and national government departments.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa’s Sona broadly welcomed by business

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address has been generally welcomed by business‚ but with some caveats.
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

These were the top 12 priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address.
News
2 days ago

'Been there‚ done that' - Tito Mboweni rules himself out of Cabinet race

Tito Mboweni says he will not be a contender for a cabinet minister position under new president Cyril Ramaphosa.
News
7 hours ago

What Ramaphosa promised South Africans

Newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa made many promises in his state of the nation address on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Cosatu wants end to cadre deployment

Cosatu‚ the biggest trade union federation in SA‚ on Sunday welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a more efficient government.
News
7 hours ago

