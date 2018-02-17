President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address has been generally welcomed by business‚ but with some caveats.

The CEO Initiative welcomed the president’s commitment to achieving policy certainty and consistency‚ as well as the commitment to work with labour and business on a number of initiatives to stimulate growth and address the significant unemployment challenge.

Jabu Mabuza‚ Convenor of the CEO Initiative said: “Policy certainty and consistency are fundamental foundations for attracting the investment that our country needs to achieve inclusive growth. The business community maintains its willingness to invest in an environment that is conducive to achieving sustainable economic output.”

He added: “We have always maintained that a commitment to fiscal discipline is of the utmost importance if we are to protect our economy from outside shocks and retain an investment grade credit rating. In this regard‚ we acknowledge the president’s assurance that the implementation details for free tertiary education and the National Health Insurance – two items that are bound to have a significant impact on the country’s already constrained fiscus – will be clarified in the Budget Speech next week.”